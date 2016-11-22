U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Republican President-elect Donald Trump's charitable Foundation appears to have told the IRS that it violated a ban on so-called "self-dealing" and had transferred income or assets to a "disqualified person," The Washington Post reported, citing copies of the group's 2015 tax filings.

The foundation's Internal Revenue Service forms were posted late on Monday on the website for Guidestar, which tracks nonprofit organizations, the Post said, adding that it could not confirm whether the forms had actually been sent to the IRS.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)