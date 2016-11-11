FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Merkel and Trump spoke about continuing U.S.-German ties: spokesman
#World News
November 11, 2016 / 12:04 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel and Trump spoke about continuing U.S.-German ties: spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a statement on the U.S. election results at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016.Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by telephone on Thursday about continuing longstanding ties between Germany and the United States, a spokesman for Merkel said on Friday.

Government spokesman Georg Streiter gave no further details about the length of the conversation or additional issues discussed by the two, who have not yet met in person.

Merkel will meet with outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama in Berlin on Thursday, in part to discuss stalled free trade talks between the United States and the European Union, Streiter added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

