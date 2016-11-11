Merkel and Trump spoke about continuing U.S.-German ties: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by telephone on Thursday about continuing longstanding ties between Germany and the United States, a spokesman for Merkel said on Friday.

Government spokesman Georg Streiter gave no further details about the length of the conversation or additional issues discussed by the two, who have not yet met in person.

Merkel will meet with outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama in Berlin on Thursday, in part to discuss stalled free trade talks between the United States and the European Union, Streiter added.