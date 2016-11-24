FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Germany's Seehofer invites Trump to Bavaria: source
November 24, 2016 / 6:33 PM / 9 months ago

Germany's Seehofer invites Trump to Bavaria: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bavarian Prime Minister and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer gestures after his speech during CSU party congress in Munich, Germany November 4, 2016.Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer has invited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to visit the southern German state, possibly as soon as February for the Munich Security Conference, a source familiar with the invitation said.

Seehofer, who heads the Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), extended the invitation in a letter of congratulations to Trump after his victory, said the source.

The Feb. 17-19 conference, a forum for debate about international security, often draws senior officials from around the world.

Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

It was not immediately clear when a sitting U.S. president last participated in the event, and the security conference organizers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Seehofer's CSU and Merkel's CDU, which form a bloc in the German parliament, have been at odds over Merkel's migrant policy, which saw nearly 900,000 people enter Germany last year, an issue likely to play a major role in elections in September.

During the U.S. election campaign Trump called Merkel's refugee policy a "disaster" that had boosted crime rates.

Statistics compiled by the German Interior Ministry showed the number of crimes reported in 2015 - excluding visa and other immigration violations - remained essentially unchanged from the previous year at 5.9 million.

Seehofer told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in an interview published on Thursday that his party would only participate in a coalition government in 2017 that agreed to its demand for an upper limit on migration.

Merkel, who on Sunday announced her decision to run for a fourth term, has rejected setting an upper limit for migration.

Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich and Andrea Shalal in Berlin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

