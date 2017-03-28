FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to attend G20 summit in July in Hamburg
March 28, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 5 months ago

Trump to attend G20 summit in July in Hamburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Greek Independence Day celebration at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8, the White House said on Tuesday after Trump spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A statement said Trump spoke to Merkel to congratulate her on the outcome of a closely watched German election in the western state of Saarland, which Merkel's conservatives won in a boost to her prospects of winning a fourth term in September's national election.

"The two leaders also used the occasion to reflect on the chancellor's March 17 visit to the White House. The president said he looked forward to visiting Hamburg, Germany for the G20 summit on July 7 and 8," the White House statement said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

