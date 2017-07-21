Trump picks former U.N. spokesman Grenell for ambassador to Germany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has picked former U.N. spokesman Richard Grenell as U.S. ambassador to Germany, a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity said on Thursday.

Grenell served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations from 2001 to 2008, during the administration of Republican President George W. Bush. Currently, Grenell is a contributor to Fox News.

His nomination as envoy to NATO ally Germany must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump has scolded Germany for not reaching NATO's target for defense spending and complained about its trade surplus with the United States.

Grenell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.