FILE PHOTO - Callista Gingrich applauds husband Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich at a campaign rally at Stoney's Rockin' Country dance hall in Las Vegas February 3, 2012.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate Callista Gingrich as ambassador to the Vatican, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

She is the wife of former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich and produces documentary films on public policy and history.

The announcement came as Trump embarked on Friday on his maiden foreign trip as president, which will include a visit to the Vatican.