5 months ago
Senate Republican leader starts clock ticking to showdown on Gorsuch
April 4, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 5 months ago

Senate Republican leader starts clock ticking to showdown on Gorsuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2017.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would soon file a motion seeking to cut off an expected Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, setting the clock ticking toward a showdown vote later in the week.

The motion would set up a vote, likely on Thursday, to try to cut off the filibuster, which would require a super-majority of 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate to end debate on Gorsuch's nomination and move to a final up or down vote on confirmation.

Enough Democrats have agreed to support a filibuster to block a final vote under current Senate rules, and McConnell is expected to seek a rule change to get the nomination approved by Friday.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

