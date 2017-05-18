Saudis not concerned about sharing intelligence with United States

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is not concerned about sharing intelligence with the United States, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has defended his decision to discuss intelligence with Russia during a White House meeting last week, saying he had an "absolute right" to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety".

"We share a very, very large amount of intelligence with the United States and vice versa," Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh ahead of a visit by Trump. "We have had no hesitation about doing so and we will not have any hesitation about continuing to do so."