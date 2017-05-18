FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudis not concerned about sharing intelligence with United States
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 3 months ago

Saudis not concerned about sharing intelligence with United States

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir speaks during a news conference in Rabat, May 8, 2017.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is not concerned about sharing intelligence with the United States, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has defended his decision to discuss intelligence with Russia during a White House meeting last week, saying he had an "absolute right" to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety".

"We share a very, very large amount of intelligence with the United States and vice versa," Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh ahead of a visit by Trump. "We have had no hesitation about doing so and we will not have any hesitation about continuing to do so."

Reporting by Katie Paul, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

