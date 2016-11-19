Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival at Trump Tower in New York to meet with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The cast of the smash Broadway hit "Hamilton" on Friday told Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who attended the New York City show, that despite their concerns they hope Donald Trump's administration will uphold American values.

Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Aaron Burr in the rap musical about America's founding fathers, said in a prepared statement the cast also hopes the show inspires Pence to work on behalf of all Americans, the New York Times reported.

“We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” Dixon said after the performance as Pence left the theater, videos posted on social media showed.

“We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us,” Dixon said as audience members cheered and clapped.

The statement came hours after President-elect Trump picked three conservative loyalists to lead his national security and law enforcement teams, underscoring his campaign promise to take a hard line confronting Islamist militancy and curbing illegal immigration.

Trump's critics have accused him of being a racist after he made campaign vows to build a wall on the Mexican border, deport millions of illegal immigrants and scrutinize Muslims for ties to terrorism.

Since his election, the real-estate mogul has called for unity as anti-Trump protests unfolded across the country.

Pence was met with a mix of boos and cheers as he entered the Richard Rodgers Theater in Manhattan before the performance, the New York Times reported.

"Hamilton" is a musical biography of Alexander Hamilton, who rose to become the right-hand man of General George Washington, as well as a key figure in the creation of the U.S. financial system and the creator of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was killed in an 1804 duel with then Vice-President Aaron Burr.

The musical has been hailed as transforming both theater and the way Americans think about 18th century history, immigration and diversity. The show stands in contrast to some of the rhetoric Trump used during the campaign, the Times noted.

The election was "painful and crushing" for cast members, the show's producer Jeffrey Seller told the Times.

"We are honored that Mr. Pence attended the show, and we had to use this opportunity to express our feelings," said Seller, who helped write Dixon's remarks.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Dale Hudson)