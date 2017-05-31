FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kathy Griffin loses CNN deal after photos with fake severed head
May 31, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 3 months ago

Kathy Griffin loses CNN deal after photos with fake severed head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO : Comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles, California December 9, 2015.Danny Moloshok/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CNN said on Wednesday it has terminated comedian Kathy Griffin's deal to appear on the network's annual New Year's Eve broadcast in the wake of controversy over her posing in photographs with a likeness of President Donald Trump's head.

The decision was announced by CNN in a Twitter post from the network's public relations department hours after Trump said in his own tweet that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for the photos showing her with a replica of a severed, bloodied head resembling his.

Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese

