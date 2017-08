Chairman of the House Budget Committee Tom Price (R-GA) announces the House Budget during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Tom Price of Georgia is under consideration to be secretary of health and human services during a Trump administration, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Price, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, had endorsed Donald Trump's candidacy in May. The congressman has been a leading voice among Republicans pushing to repeal President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.