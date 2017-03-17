FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Trumps says conservative House lawmakers line up behind healthcare bill
March 17, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 5 months ago

Trumps says conservative House lawmakers line up behind healthcare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with U.S. House Deputy Whip team at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017.Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday met with a dozen conservative Republicans from the House of Representatives and said all of them were now planning to support the bill to replace Obamacare after previously opposing or questioning it.

"All of these no's or potential no's are all yeses," Trump told reporters at a meeting with members of the House of Representatives' conservative Republican Study Committee.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

