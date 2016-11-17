FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible U.S. Treasury pick Hensarling says willing to help Trump
#Business News
November 17, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 9 months ago

Possible U.S. Treasury pick Hensarling says willing to help Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) questions SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White during a hearing in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Representative Jeb Hensarling, a possible candidate for U.S. Treasury secretary, said he discussed tax policy, trade and regulation with Donald Trump on Thursday and would be willing to help the president-elect in any capacity.

"I've got a great position in public policy today. If he wants to talk to me, obviously, about serving somewhere else, we'll look at serving somewhere else," Hensarling said as he left Trump Tower. "But regardless, I'm on his team, I'm excited for what he can do for America and it was just a real honor to be here."

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

