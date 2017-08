U.S. Representative Tom Price (R-GA) arrives at Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 16, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears close to naming U.S. Representative Tom Price as his choice for secretary of health and human services, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday, citing a dozen Republican sources with knowledge of the plan.

Trump could make the announcement on Tuesday, the paper said.