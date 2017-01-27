Highlights: The Trump presidency on January 27 at 2:43 PM EST/1943 GMT

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

U.S.-BRITAIN

Trump says he wants good relations with Russia and declined to say whether he was ready to lift sanctions on Moscow, which visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May said must stay in place.

U.S.-MEXICO

A day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a Washington trip, Trump says they had a friendly phone call but asserted he will renegotiate trade deals and other aspects of the countries' ties because Mexico has "beat us to a pulp" in the past.

The White House says that Trump and Pena Nieto recognized their differences on Trump's plan to build a wall on the southern U.S. border but have agreed to "work these differences out."

IMMIGRATION

Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday to temporarily halt refugees from some Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States, a White House official says.

Trump's executive order taking away federal funding from "sanctuary cities" has an exemption for one of his favorite constituencies, the police, who would be protected from cuts. But opponents say that could be grounds for a legal challenge.

U.S.-RUSSIA

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to discuss the sanctions that Washington imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine when the two leaders speak by telephone on Saturday, a senior White House aide says.

U.S. Senator John McCain, addressing speculation about lifting sanctions, hopes the administration will reject that "reckless course" and calls Putin a murderer and thug.

ABORTION

Vice President Mike Pence fires up tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists in Washington for the 44th March for Life, celebrating a political shift in their favor with Trump's election.

U.S.-U.N.

Nikki Haley, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, pledges to overhaul the world body and warns U.S. allies that if they do not support Washington, then she is "taking names" and will respond.

PIPELINE

Trump's move to revive the Keystone XL oil pipeline is part of his plan to boost U.S. drillers and create new U.S. jobs, but the project's biggest winners may be Canadian.

ELECTION

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly tells Republicans a "full evaluation of voting rules" will likely be part of the Trump administration's investigation into what the president claims is widespread voting fraud.