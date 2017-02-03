Highlights: The Trump presidency on February 2 at 6:15 p.m. EST/2315 GMT

U.S. President Donald Trump, Wilbur Ross, Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary (C) and Senior advisor and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attends a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss trade deals at the at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington U.S., February 2, 2017.

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:

IRAN

Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say.

AUSTRALIA

The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.

MORE ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

The White House says Israel's building of new settlements or expansion of existing ones in occupied territories may not be helpful to achieving peace with Palestinians.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blames Russia for the recent surge of violence in eastern Ukraine and warns Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia will not be lifted until Moscow returns Crimea to Kiev.

Trump's Treasury Department adjusts sanctions on the Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to measures put in place by the Obama administration over accusations Moscow meddled in the U.S. presidential election.

RELIGION

Trump vows to free churches and other tax-exempt institutions of a 1954 U.S. law banning political activity, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of rewarding his evangelical Christian supporters and turning houses of worship into political machines.

TRAVEL CURBS AND IMMIGRATION

Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America; he discusses establishing safe zones in Syria with Jordan's King Abdullah.

A Department of Homeland Security watchdog agency says it is planning to review how Trump's executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.

Nobel Peace Prize winners meeting in Colombia criticize Trump's immigration policies and accuse him of xenophobia and discrimination.

TRADE

Trump reiterates his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement and says he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace it.

CABINET AND ADMINISTRATION

A Senate committee suspends rules to approve Scott Pruitt, Trump's controversial choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, amid a boycott by Democratic panel members. Representative Mick Mulvaney is approved as budget director.

BUSINESS LEADERS

Cerberus Capital Management LP's chief executive, Stephen Feinberg, is in talks to join Trump's administration in a senior role.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] CEO Travis Kalanick quit Trump's business advisory group after coming under criticism for taking part, the company says.