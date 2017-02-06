U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, U.S., February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:

IMMIGRATION ORDER

Trump ramps up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations and says courts were making U.S. border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.

Many of those caught up in Trump's travel ban last weekend took advantage of a federal judge's order temporarily suspending the order to complete their disrupted journeys to the United States.

Trump faces an uphill battle to overcome a federal judge's temporary hold on his travel ban, but the outcome of a ruling on the executive order's ultimate legality is less certain, experts say

Several technology companies plan to send a letter Trump on Monday urging his administration to follow through on proposed changes to the travel ban, sources familiar with the letter say.

Washington state's lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order on immigration emerged out of a chaotic, 48-hour period in which the need for immediate action held sway over the kind of carefully thought-out strategizing that usually leads up to the filing of a major legal complaint, according to state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and other attorneys involved in actions against the order.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he was reassured after meetings last week with top U.S. officials that the United States is committed to a united Europe and to the NATO alliance.

Despite declarations of unity at a recent European Union summit in Malta, EU countries are split on how to respond to policies from Trump, who has reversed staunch postwar U.S. support for European integration and suggested others follow Britain out of a bloc he has called "a vehicle for Germany."

Trump's first two weeks in office have left some European politicians leaders aghast but are drawing cheers from France's far-right National Front, as its leader, Marine Le Pen, launches her own bid for power.

The governor of Colorado says he believes the Cuban government wants to further improve relations with the United States under Trump, as he wraps up a three-day visit to the Communist-run island nation.

VOTER FRAUD

Trump says in remarks broadcast on Sunday that he would put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of a commission to probe what he believes was voter fraud in last November's election.

(Compiled by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Bernard Orr)