Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

CABINET

The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States.

Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor.

The White House says the directors of national intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency will both be members of Trump's Cabinet.

IMMIGRATION

Trump fumes over what he calls too much politics in the U.S. judiciary, while a federal appeals court keeps him and the rest of the country waiting for its ruling on a suspension of his temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, describes the president's Twitter attacks on the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening," a spokesman for Gorsuch says.

COMPANIES

Trump blasts department store chain Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his family's sprawling business empire.

Intel Corp (INTC.O) chooses the Oval Office to announce a $7 billion investment in a new Arizona semiconductor factory, a move it says would create 3,000 new jobs when the plant is up and running.

U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter say.

SECURITY

Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agree in an overnight phone call to act jointly against Islamic State in the Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish sources say.

The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could lead to potentially designating Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, U.S. officials familiar with the matter say.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Canadian counterpart for the first time for talks that touch on the trilateral NAFTA trade agreement, which Trump wants to renegotiate.

Senior U.S. senators call for the right to review any move the White House might make to ease sanctions on Russia, amid mounting concern in Congress - and among U.S. allies - that Trump will be too conciliatory toward Moscow.

Friendly phone calls, an invitation to the White House, a focus on Islamist militancy and what Trump calls "chemistry" set the tone for warmer U.S.-Egyptian ties that could herald more military and political support for Cairo.

