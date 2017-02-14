U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a translation during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:

CANADA

Trump says the United States will be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

FLYNN CONTROVERSY

Trump is evaluating the situation surrounding U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn over his Russian contacts, Trump's spokesman says, pointedly declining to make a public show of support for the aide.

CABINET

The U.S. Senate votes to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary, installing the Trump administration's point-man on tax reform, financial deregulation and economic diplomacy efforts.

IMMIGRATION

A U.S. federal judge rejects a Justice Department request to suspend Seattle courtroom proceedings over Trump's temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries until an appeals court has fully reviewed it.

ISRAEL

Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a Palestinian state, a senior Israeli Cabinet member says, but leaves it unclear whether the prime minister would say that publicly in talks with Trump in Washington this week.

ASIA

Trump says North Korea is a "big, big problem" and that he will deal with it "very strongly" after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of ballistic missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, fresh from a visit with Trump, says the U.S. stance toward North Korea is likely to become tougher.

China's Foreign Ministry is concerned that Japan has received continued U.S. backing for its dispute with Beijing over islands in the East China Sea during a meeting between Trump and Abe.

TAX RETURNS

A congressional tax oversight committee will not seek Trump's tax returns, despite calls from Democrats for a review to determine possible business ties to foreign countries including Russia, the panel's Republican chairman says.

MARKETS

U.S. equity indexes hit record highs, with the benchmark S&P 500's market value topping $20 trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by Trump will boost the economy.

RUSSIA

The Kremlin says there is talk of a possible meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin before a G20 summit in July, but there is nothing specific on this so far.

