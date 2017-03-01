The Trump presidency on Feb 28 at 8:48 p.m. EST

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 27, 2017.

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:

ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Trump will seek to convince Americans of his ability to run the country and negotiate with Congress on Tuesday in a nationally televised speech that offers a chance to move past his tumultuous first weeks in office.

The White House and Congress lack agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid signs of growing Republican division on the issue, as Trump prepares to address lawmakers about his 2017 agenda.

IMMIGRATION

Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide illegal immigrants a pathway to legal status - but not immediately to citizenship, CNN reported.

Trump says "maybe it's my fault" that his immigration policy was not communicated effectively, but gives himself a grade of A for "what I've actually done."

SECURITY

Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence pledges to back a thorough investigation of any Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, seeking to reassure lawmakers worried that partisan politics might interfere with a probe.

The National Security Agency risks a brain-drain of hackers and cyber spies because of a tumultuous reorganization and worries about the acrimonious relationship between the intelligence community and Trump, according to current and former NSA officials and cyber security industry sources.

RENEWABLE FUELS

The White House denies that Trump plans to issue an executive order to change the national biofuels program, after the U.S. Renewable Fuels Association said the president's team had informed the group an order was pending.

LAW AND ORDER

Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, says the federal government should stop suing local police departments, signaling a sharp departure from the Obama administration's policy toward law enforcement exhibiting patterns of racism or excessive force.

SPENDING

Trump's proposal to slash funding for the State Department and foreign aid faces stiff opposition in Congress, not just from Democrats, but also from many fellow Republicans.

TAXES

Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican "border adjustment" tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.

ENVIRONMENT

Trump signs an order directing regulators to review an Obama administration rule that expanded the number of federally protected waterways as he targets environmental regulations conservatives label as government overreach.

BLACK COLLEGES

Trump signs an executive order aimed at boosting government support for historically black colleges.