Highlights: The Trump presidency on March 6 at 7:50 p.m. EST

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017.

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:

TRAVEL BAN

Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts.

Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.

Demand for travel to the United States in the coming months is flat following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new U.S. travel order likely deterring visitors, a travel analysis company says.

TRUMP-OBAMA

Trump still has confidence in FBI Director James Comey, the White House says, despite Comey's assertiveness in challenging Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 election campaign.

HEALTHCARE

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveil long-awaited legislation to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.

NORTH KOREA

Trump tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the United States is with Japan "100 percent" over phone talks they hold to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, Abe tells reporters.

The White House says the United States is deploying an advanced anti-missile defense system to South Korea as part of steps to bolster its ability to defend against North Korean ballistic missiles.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defends his conduct at a January confirmation hearing where he denied having contacts with Russian officials during the course of the presidential campaign when he was an adviser to Donald Trump.

TRADE

Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro says a $65 billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany is "one of the most difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions are needed to reduce it outside of European Union restrictions.

JAPAN

The Japanese government says its trade minister and his U.S. counterpart, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, agree to meet as soon as possible to prepare for bilateral economic talks.

ABORTION

Two Republicans senators are joining four Democrats in demanding the White House provide more information about an executive order that has sown confusion among international organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and other healthcare issues.

BIOFUELS

The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special adviser on regulations to Trump, a White House official says.