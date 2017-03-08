Highlights: The Trump presidency on March 8 at 6:33 p.m. EST

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with U.S. House Deputy Whip team at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017.

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

WIRETAPPING

Two senior senators ask the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated claim that predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential campaign.

HEALTHCARE

The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups come out strongly against a Republican plan backed by Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mount a fierce battle to thwart the bill.

IMMIGRATION AND TRAVEL BAN

The state of Hawaii can sue over Trump's new executive order temporarily banning the entry of refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries, a federal judge rules.

Trump's immigration policies could lead to collective expulsions of migrants in a breach of international law, the U.N. human rights chief says.

NORTH KOREA

The United States says "all options are on the table" to deal with North Korea and dismisses China's suggestion of a "dual suspension" of U.S. and South Korea military drills and Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Trump meets with business leaders including Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and real estate developers, as the administration seeks partnerships with the private sector to boost infrastructure spending.

WIKILEAKS

Trump is "extremely concerned" about a security breach at the CIA that led to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks publishing agency documents on its hacking tools and authorities are focusing on contractors as the likeliest source of the leak.

ISLAMIC STATE

Trump's administration is weighing a deployment of up to 1,000 American soldiers to Kuwait to serve as a reserve force in the fight against Islamic State as U.S.-backed fighters accelerate the offensive in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials tell Reuters.

TRADE

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says substantial negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement likely will not get started until the latter part of this year and could take a year to complete.

ADMINISTRATION

Three Democratic lawmakers are questioning the White House about its handling of Trump's son-in-law's potential conflicts of interest now that he is serving as an official adviser.

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger says his seat on Trump's business advisory council provides an opportunity to voice opinions that will benefit the company and its shareholders.

CORPORATE RELATIONS

Interviews with nearly a dozen corporate executives and lobbyists say the Trump they see in private meetings is very different from the Trump who criticizes companies on Twitter.