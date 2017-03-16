Highlights: The Trump presidency on March 15 at 8:17 p.m. EDT

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

RUSSIA

A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim.

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine must not be lifted without drastic changes by Moscow.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

A U.S. federal judge in Hawaii deals another legal blow to Trump, issuing an emergency halt to his revised travel ban just hours before it was set to go into effect early on Thursday.

BUDGET

Trump will propose deep cuts for foreign aid and environmental protection and a steep increase in military spending in a budget plan to be released on Thursday, a congressional source says.

AUTOS

Trump orders a review of tough U.S. vehicle fuel-efficiency standards put in place by the Obama administration, handing a victory to auto industry executives and provoking criticism from Democrats and environmental groups.

HEALTHCARE

Conservative U.S. Republican lawmakers say they are close to embracing their party's healthcare overhaul plan after the White House signaled openness to ending an expansion of the government health insurance program for the poor even sooner than proposed.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Trump administration is contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, sources say, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.

The Sierra Club is asking the Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general to investigate whether the agency's head, Scott Pruitt, violated internal policies by saying he did not believe carbon dioxide was a major contributor to climate change.

TRADE

One of Trump's most protectionist trade advisers is striking a more conciliatory tone with Mexico, saying he wants the two countries and Canada to form a regional manufacturing "powerhouse" with stricter rules of origin.

One of the Trump administration's first major tests of its confrontational approach to trade will bring Vice President Mike Pence head to head with his pugnacious Japanese counterpart.

ADMINISTRATION

The Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm former Republican Senator Dan Coats to be Trump's director of national intelligence and to approve Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser.