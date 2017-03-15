FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The Trump presidency on March 15 at 0830 A.M. EDT
March 15, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

The Trump presidency on March 15 at 0830 A.M. EDT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

TRAVEL BAN

Court hearings in Hawaii and Maryland on Wednesday could decide the immediate fate of Trump's revised travel ban, which is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

BUDGET

Trump on Thursday will offer the first details of his plans for deep cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a budget outline that would boost military spending by $54 billion and seek cuts of the same size in non-defense programs.

AUTOS

Trump will announce that the Environmental Protection Agency will revive a review of the feasibility of strict fuel efficiency standards through 2025 but will not seek to withdraw California's authority to set its own vehicle rules, a White House official says.

CHINA

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing does not want a trade war with the United States and he wants talks between both sides to achieve common ground.

G20

Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.

(The story was refiled to remove the reference to the meeting in the fourth item)

Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

