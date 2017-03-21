Highlights: The Trump presidency on March 21 at 6:14 p.m. EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump greets reporters as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2017.

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:

HEALTHCARE

Trump goes to Capitol Hill to warn Republican lawmakers that voters could punish them if they do not approve the plan he favors to dismantle Obamacare, as pressure grows on the businessman-turned-politician to win the first major legislative battle of his presidency.

Some conservatives in Washington are angry about a tweak in the Obamacare rollback bill by Republican leaders to delete a provision meant to crack down on illegal immigrants getting federal healthcare insurance coverage.

SUPREME COURT

Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court pick, pledges independence from Trump and says no one, including the president, is above the law amid concerns by Democrats that he would be beholden to the man who selected him.

TILLERSON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson proposes new dates for a NATO meeting, the State Department says, after he initially decided to skip the talks and rebuffed the alliance's efforts to reschedule them.

Tillerson has written to Senate leaders urging the ratification of Montenegro as NATO's newest member, saying it is "strongly in the interests of the United States."

NUCLEAR ARMS

The Trump administration is reviewing whether it will reaffirm the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a White House aide says, referring to an aim embraced by previous presidents and required by a key arms control treaty.

NORTH KOREA

The Trump administration is considering sweeping sanctions aimed at cutting North Korea off from the global financial system as part of a review of measures to counter Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threat, a U.S. official says.

A North Korean diplomat says his country has nothing to fear from any U.S. move to broaden sanctions aimed at cutting it off from the global financial system and will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programs.

SECURITY

The Trump administration confirms it is imposing restrictions on electronic devices carried by travelers coming to the United States from 10 airports, mainly in the Middle East and North Africa, in response to unspecified terrorism threats.

TRADE

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni wants to send a strong message in favor of free trade when he welcomes Trump and other world leaders in Italy in May for a G7 meeting.

Canada's government, under pressure from domestic steel firms, is expressing concern to U.S. officials about a proposed "Buy America" policy that could cause heavy Canadian job losses, sources say.