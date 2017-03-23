U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

RUSSIA

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee says some of Trump's personal communications may have been caught up in "incidental" surveillance involving a foreign power in the months after the election.

The main investigative panel of the House of Representatives has asked the White House and the FBI for documents regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn's foreign contacts with Russia, Turkey and others, its Republican chairman and Democratic counterpart say.

HEALTHCARE

Trump and Republican congressional leaders appear to be losing the battle to gather enough support in the House of Representatives to pass their Obamacare rollback bill, watched by wary investors in financial markets.

MIDDLE EAST

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking at a meeting of countries fighting Islamic State, says the United States will set up "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home in the next phase of the fight against Islamic State and al Qaeda.

U.S.-led coalition aircraft drops fighters for the first time into an area near the Syrian city of Raqqa to retake territory from Islamic State in a mission that includes artillery and special operations troops.

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says presidents must obey court orders and expresses uncertainty about language in the Constitution barring U.S. government officials from taking payments from a foreign country as Democrats grill him on issues involving Trump.

CABINET

Labor Secretary nominee R. Alexander Acosta tells a Senate committee he will abide by Trump's directive to review a pending "fiduciary rule" for retirement investment advisers, indicating he believed it goes too far.

STATE DEPARTMENT

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss the administration's proposed budget, the panel's chairman says, after heated opposition in Congress to Trump's plan to slash funding for diplomacy and foreign aid.

A New York state judge is ordering ExxonMobil Corp to work with New York's attorney general to recover lost emails from an account used by Tillerson when he was the oil company's chief executive.

INTERNET PRIVACY

The Senate takes up a measure to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.

(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish)