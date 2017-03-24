President Trump reacts to the AHCA health care bill being pulled by Congressional Republicans before a vote as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

HEALTHCARE

Trump suffers a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pull legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Trump says the healthcare legislation he supported had been "very, very close" to getting enough support in the House of Representatives and that now he probably will move on to tax reform.

Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of Trump is on full display as investors back off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger his entire agenda in favor of optimism that he will simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

Nearly half of American adults say the Republican healthcare reform measure that was pulled from consideration by the House is "not an improvement" over Obamacare, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

SURVEILLANCE

The partisan divide over the House Intelligence Committee's probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election deepens when the committee's top Democrat suggested its Republican chairman canceled a public hearing after pressure from the White House.

SUPREME COURT

A third of Democratic senators have so far announced they will vote against confirming Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, adding to a chorus of opposition from the left, but leaving questions over whether there will be a concerted effort to block a vote in the Senate.

PIPELINE

Trump's administration approves TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.

ECONOMY

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says financial markets could improve "significantly" once they fully reflect the potential for economic growth from Trump's policies.

TRAVEL BAN

A federal judge in Virginia rules that Trump's travel ban was justified, increasing the likelihood the measure will go before the Supreme Court as the decision takes an opposing view to courts in Maryland and Hawaii that have halted the order.

CALIFORNIA CARS

California approves vehicle pollution targets that the Trump administration last week put on hold, setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators that could be expensive for automakers and a headache for consumers.

JOBS

Trump touts Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and its previously disclosed plan to hire 20,000 workers over four years.

(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)