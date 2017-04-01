Highlights: The Trump presidency on March 31 at 6:19 p.m. EDT

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017.

(Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

RUSSIA AND THE U.S. ELECTION

Trump backs a decision by his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to seek immunity in congressional investigations of possible ties between his campaign and Russia, but there is no immediate sign the request will be granted.

CHINA

The Trump administration slams China on a range of trade issues from its chronic industrial overcapacity to forced technology transfers and longstanding bans on U.S. beef and electronic payment services. Beijing seeks to play down tensions with the United States and put on a positive face ahead of President Xi Jinping's first meeting with Trump next week.

SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

Senate Democrats step closer to having enough votes to block a confirmation vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee with three more Democratic senators coming out against Neil Gorsuch for the lifetime job as a justice.

TRADE

Trump seeks to push his plan for fair trade and more manufacturing jobs back to the top of his agenda by ordering a study into the causes of U.S. trade deficits and a clampdown on import duty evasion.

TAXES

Trump has neither a clear White House tax plan nor adequate staff yet to see through a planned tax overhaul, according to interviews with people in the administration, in Congress and among U.S. tax experts.

CONSUMER FINANCIAL WATCHDOG

Democrats are trying to counter Trump's boldest move yet to defang the U.S. consumer financial watchdog, with 40 current and former lawmakers defending the agency in court.

EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's scientific integrity watchdog is reviewing whether EPA chief Scott Pruitt violated the agency's policies when he said in a television interview he does not believe carbon dioxide is driving global climate change, according to an email seen by Reuters.

EGYPT

Trump will seek to rebuild the U.S. relationship with Egypt at a meeting on Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi focused on security issues and military aid, a senior White House official says.

JORDAN

Trump will host Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House next week to discuss the fight against Islamic State militants, the Syria crisis and advancing peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House says.

TRUMP UNIVERSITY

A U.S. judge approves a $25 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit that claimed fraud against Trump and his Trump University real estate seminars.