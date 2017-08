U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks to reporters during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump may tap U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who took over as the president's chief of staff in the White House this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with deliberations, said other people were also being considered for the security post.