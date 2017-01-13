FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump speaks with entertainer Steve Harvey about helping U.S. cities
#Politics
January 13, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 7 months ago

Trump speaks with entertainer Steve Harvey about helping U.S. cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S.President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with television personality Steve Harvey after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 13, 2017.Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump and Housing Secretary-designate Ben Carson spoke with entertainer and talk show host Steve Harvey on Friday to discuss an effort by the incoming administration to seek positive changes in U.S. inner cities.

"He said he wanted to do something," Harvey told reporters after the meeting in Trump Tower. "They have a plan for the inner cities but they need some help and so that's why they called me. So we'll see what I can do."

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

