8 months ago
Trump team promises transparency regarding Icahn's advisory role
December 22, 2016 / 4:39 PM / 8 months ago

Trump team promises transparency regarding Icahn's advisory role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014.Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team on Thursday pledged proper oversights and transparency regarding billionaire and activist investor Carl Icahn's special advisory role on regulatory issues.

Representatives for Trump made the pledge during a daily conference call with reporters one day after announcing Icahn will advise Trump on rescinding what Icahn called "excessive regulation" on U.S. businesses.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Emily Stephenson and Melissa Fares; Writing by Susan Heavey

