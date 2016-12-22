Trump team promises transparency regarding Icahn's advisory role

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team on Thursday pledged proper oversights and transparency regarding billionaire and activist investor Carl Icahn's special advisory role on regulatory issues.

Representatives for Trump made the pledge during a daily conference call with reporters one day after announcing Icahn will advise Trump on rescinding what Icahn called "excessive regulation" on U.S. businesses.