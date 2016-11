Governor Mary Fallin of Oklahoma speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) delivers a nomination speech for Senator Bernie Sanders on the second day at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Governor Mary Fallin (R-OK) takes the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is shown at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump has meetings scheduled on Monday with Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin and Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, according to his advisers.

Fallin and former Texas Governor Rick Perry were among those visiting the Republican president-elect at Trump Tower in New York, according to transition officials. Gabbard, of Hawaii, was on the schedule, as were former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Elaine Chao, labor secretary under former President George W. Bush, they said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)