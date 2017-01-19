Trump spokesman accuses Democratic Senate leader of 'stalling tactics'

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump accused Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday of "stalling tactics" for slowing confirmation of the incoming Republican president's Cabinet picks.

Schumer should recognize that "this is more about continuity of government and ensuring that these qualified individuals get voted on as soon as possible so that we can lead this country forward," spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.