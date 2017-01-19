FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump spokesman accuses Democratic Senate leader of 'stalling tactics'
January 19, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 7 months ago

Trump spokesman accuses Democratic Senate leader of 'stalling tactics'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump accused Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday of "stalling tactics" for slowing confirmation of the incoming Republican president's Cabinet picks.

Schumer should recognize that "this is more about continuity of government and ensuring that these qualified individuals get voted on as soon as possible so that we can lead this country forward," spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

