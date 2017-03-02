FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Trump welcomes stock market surge, consumer confidence on Twitter
#Politics
March 2, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 6 months ago

Trump welcomes stock market surge, consumer confidence on Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017.Jim Lo Scalzo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a record surge in the stock market on Thursday, a day after the Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time after his speech to Congress.

"Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15 year high. Jobs!" the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

In an address to Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy with a "massive" tax relief and make a $1 trillion push on infrastructure, bets that have helped Wall Street scale fresh records since the election.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Gareth Jones

