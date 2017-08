A crowd gathers during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S. January 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union said it would argue in U.S. District Court in New York at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday for a nationwide stay to block deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports because of President Donald Trump's new immigration order.