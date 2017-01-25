FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to sign executive actions on border security, immigration enforcement
January 25, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 7 months ago

Trump to sign executive actions on border security, immigration enforcement

Traffic in Tijuana, Mexico is shown next to border fencing separating the United States and Mexico in San Ysidro, California, U.S., January 25, 2017.Mike Blake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Wednesday including one on border security and the intent to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, and another strengthening the enforcement of immigration laws, the White House said.

"Building this barrier is more than just a campaign promise. It's a common sense first step to really securing our porous border," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer. "This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States."

He said the orders will strip federal money from so-called sanctuary cities and end a "catch and release" policy of previous administrations.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

