AXA UK says travel policies to cover those hit by U.S. ban
January 30, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 8 months ago

AXA UK says travel policies to cover those hit by U.S. ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of France's biggest insurer Axa is seen in front the compagny headquarter in Paris, France, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK division of French insurer AXA said its travel policies would cover those denied access to the United States due to a U.S. travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

An executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump halted travel by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

“Although not technically covered, we view the current situation as unprecedented and unforeseen and as such we are extending the cover under our (travel) policies,” AXA UK said in a statement.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

