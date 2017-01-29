FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
British PM May says does not agree with Trump on immigration
#World News
January 29, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 7 months ago

British PM May says does not agree with Trump on immigration

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain did not agree with "this kind of approach" on U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration into the United States.

May had been criticized by lawmakers in her ruling Conservative Party for not condemning Trump's decision to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barring travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Her spokesman said: "Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government." 

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking. We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mary Milliken

