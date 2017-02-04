A protest banner and flag hang from a flagpole and the balcony of a mansion in Eaton Square that has been turned into a squat by the protest group Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians in London, Britain January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A protest poster and flag are displayed at a mansion in Eaton Square that has been turned into a squat by the protest group Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians in London, Britain January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Demonstrators march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, during a protest in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A demonstrator holds a banner that reads 'Making America Hate Again', during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Demonstrators hold placards during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Several thousand people demonstrated outside the U.S. embassy in London on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Protesters held black banners with blood stains bearing slogans such as "No to Trump. No to War" and "Trump: Special Relationship? Just say no." at the demonstration against the ban and Trump's foreign policy.

Trump signed an order just over a week ago putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S. and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

On Friday, a Seattle judge blocked the order but many in Britain are angry about the measure, which they see as discriminatory, and the time it took for Prime Minister Theresa May's government to criticize it.

(Reporting by Neil Hall; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexander Smith)