British PM May says U.S. close ally, Trump invitation stands
January 30, 2017 / 7:10 PM / 8 months ago

British PM May says U.S. close ally, Trump invitation stands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump gesture towards each other during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain takes a different approach to President Donald Trump on immigration restrictions but the United States is a close ally and an invitation for a state visit still stands, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Trump’s executive order barring refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries has caused a global outcry, and in Britain over 1.3 million people have called for his state visit to be canceled.

“The United States is a close ally of the United Kingdom, we work together across many areas of mutual interest and we have that special relationship between us. I have formally issued that invitation to President Trump and that invitations stands,” May told a news conference in Dublin.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

