WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court said it would not issue its ruling on Wednesday regarding a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A representative for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a statement that it would give up to 90 minutes advance notice before it hands down its ruling.

