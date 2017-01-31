FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 7 months ago

Dutch government ends talks with U.S. on 'pre-clearance' of airline passengers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it had ended talks with the United States over allowing "pre-clearance" of passengers traveling from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport following President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration.

Pre-clearance allows passengers to clear U.S. customs and immigration before they fly, reducing delays when they land. The Dutch government said in December it was in talks with the U.S. government to introduce the practice at Schiphol.

But during a debate with parliament about the Trump administration's weekend decision to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said those talks had now been ended.

On Monday, Ireland said following Trump's move the practice was under review at Irish airports.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Janet Lawrence

