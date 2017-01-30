FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
France's foreign minister urges Trump to revoke travel bans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 30, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 7 months ago

France's foreign minister urges Trump to revoke travel bans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - The United States should revoke "dangerous" new immigration measures, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday during a visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran.

"It's discrimination. We want an urgent clarification as soon as possible from the Americans," Ayrault told reporters. "This measure is worrying and dangerous," he said.

"This has nothing to do with fighting terrorism."

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday halted the arrival of refugees and imposed a temporary travel ban on travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, to help protect U.S. citizens from terrorist attacks.

Chaos broke out over the weekend as border, customs and immigration officials struggled to act on the directive amid loud protests at major U.S. airports.

When asked whether the U.S. measures should be canceled, Ayrault said: "Yes. I think so."

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.