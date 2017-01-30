FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. embassy in Berlin suspends visas for nationals on Trump's ban list
January 30, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. embassy in Berlin suspends visas for nationals on Trump's ban list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Berlin said on its Facebook page on Monday that visa issuance had been suspended to nationals, or dual nationals, of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"Per U.S. Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification," it said.

"If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time," the embassy added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

