FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Merkel says U.S. travel ban not justified by terror fight
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 30, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 7 months ago

Merkel says U.S. travel ban not justified by terror fight

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko address a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said the global fight against terrorism does not warrant putting groups of people under suspicion, adding U.S. President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States violates the spirit of international cooperation.

"The necessary and decisive battle against terrorism does not in any way justify putting groups of certain people under general suspicion -- in this case people of Muslim belief or of a certain origin," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

"In my opinion, this act runs contrary to the basic principles of international refugee help and international cooperation," she said. "The chancellery and the Foreign Ministry will do everything they can, especially for those dual citizens affected, to clear up the legal ramifications and to emphatically represent their interests under the law."

She added: "We're clearly having close consultations with our European partners about this entire issue."

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.