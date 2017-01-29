FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Green card holders will need additional screening: White House
#World News
January 28, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 7 months ago

Green card holders will need additional screening: White House

A TSA security officer and his dog scan departing passengers at Lindbergh Field airport in San Diego, California, U.S. July 1, 2016.Mike Blake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. green card holders will require additional screening before they can return to the United States, the White House said on Saturday.

Earlier, a Department of Homeland Security official said people holding green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, were included in President Donald Trump's executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

"It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

A senior White House official later sought to clarify the situation, saying green card holders who had left the United States and wanted to return would have to visit a U.S. embassy or consulate to undergo additional screening.

"You will be allowed to re-enter the United States pending a routine rescreening," the official said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alan Crosby and Paul Tait

