FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 minutes ago
Trump, senators to unveil bill to cut legal immigration to U.S.
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Venezuela turmoil
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 2, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 16 minutes ago

Trump, senators to unveil bill to cut legal immigration to U.S.

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on immigration reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and two Republican senators on Wednesday will unveil a plan at the White House to overhaul the rules for legal immigrants, a proposal that would slash numbers overall and focus on skilled immigrants, the White House said.

Trump will discuss his support for a bill developed by senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia that they had said would cut legal immigration by 50 percent over 10 years by reducing the kinds of relatives immigrants can bring into the country.

"Right now, only one in 15 immigrants come here because of their skills. And we don't prioritize ultra-high-skilled immigrants," a White House official said, speaking on background ahead of the announcement, which is slated for 1130 a.m. ET (1530 GMT).

The White House believes the changes proposed by the senators would raise wages and create jobs, the official said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Alden Bentley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.