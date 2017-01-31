FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Indonesia VP says Trump's policy can raise 'suspicion' toward Muslims: media
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia VP says Trump's policy can raise 'suspicion' toward Muslims: media

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 23, 2016.Eduardo Munoz - RTSP6ER

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy can raise "suspicion" toward Muslims, Indonesia's vice president said on Tuesday, media reported.

Trump last week issued an executive order that put a temporary ban on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria, and a 90-day ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"(The policy) won't affect us directly in a big way, but it can raise suspicion especially toward Muslims," Vice President Jusuf Kalla said, as quoted by news website Detik.com.

Indonesia is home to the world's largest population of Muslims. It was not included in the list of countries whose citizens have been temporarily banned from entering the United States.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Randy Fabi

