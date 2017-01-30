FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. homeland security head: Entry of lawful permanent residents in 'national interest'
January 30, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. homeland security head: Entry of lawful permanent residents in 'national interest'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump applauds after a ceremonial swearing-in for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday that in applying the provisions of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration, he deemed the entry of lawful permanent residents "in the national interest."

Trump defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations and said on Sunday the United States would resume issuing visas for all countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at home and abroad and new protests in U.S. cities.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Peter Cooney

