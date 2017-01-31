FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Homeland Security chief in noon news conference on Trump immigration orders
January 31, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 7 months ago

Homeland Security chief in noon news conference on Trump immigration orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (L), delivers remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly will participate in a press conference at noon EST (1700 GMT) on Tuesday with other department officials to discuss implementation of President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, the department said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan and Office of Intelligence and Analysis Acting Under Secretary David Glawe will also appear at the conference, the department said in a statement. 

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

